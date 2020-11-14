Mallorca Weather Forecast for Saturday
Mallorca Weather for November 14
Palma is 22 degrees and mostly sunny today with occasional clouds, a light breeze and a low of 10.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
It’s overcast in Calvia with a light southerly wind and a high of 21 degrees falling to 12 after dark.
Llucmajor is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 13.
Muro is 22 degrees and cloudy with a mild northerly wind, a low of 12 and don’t go out without your umbrella because there’s a chance of a shower or two.
It’s a lovely day in Soller with lots of sunshine, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 11.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.