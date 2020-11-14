Mallorca. 27-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is 22 degrees and mostly sunny today with occasional clouds, a light breeze and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.

It’s overcast in Calvia with a light southerly wind and a high of 21 degrees falling to 12 after dark.

Llucmajor is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 23 degrees and an overnight low of 13.

Muro is 22 degrees and cloudy with a mild northerly wind, a low of 12 and don’t go out without your umbrella because there’s a chance of a shower or two.

It’s a lovely day in Soller with lots of sunshine, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 11.