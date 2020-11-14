Classified Adverts 14-11-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



WANTED: True Teacher for home schooling. My sons are in year 10 and year 11 at an International school in the South West of Majorca. I do not agree with unlawful masks and interference with our physical/ mental health. If you can assist them from home and this resonates with you please contact email: heiditrueteacher@gmail.com



BODY- MIND Psychotherapy, Somatic Experiencing Trauma- Therapy, B. Brennan healing work. Sessions: English, German. Mobile: 632-364214 or 0049-151-43442014; marion.pierschkalla@gmail.com; https://www.pierschkalla.de



THE ACADEMY International School welcomes applications from qualified secondary school teachers to join our expanding team during 2020/2021 for supply work, extra support or part time positions. We are particularly interested in hearing from maths and language teachers. Please send your CV to hr@theacademyschool.com



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



PAINTING/ DECORATING Andrew Green, 32 years in Majorca. Tel. 971-686129; 639-627665.





REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress.com



SANTA PONSA Community Church 11am Sunday service, crèche, Sunday school. Phone 971-690394. All welcome; www.santaponsacommunitychurch.com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



SPANISH LADY available for care of the elderly, daily including nights. Islandwide. Also available for shopping trips etc. (has own car). Call 610-296076.



FREE ONLINE ADVERT. Have you been having a clear out over the past few weeks and have items to sell? With every lineage advert placed you will receive the same advert published on our website on the same day free of charge. Call 971-788405 to place your advert.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com



AGE CONCERN MALLORCA'S office is situated in the foyer of Hospital Son Espases, Palma. Sala 216 to the right of the revolving doors of the hospitalisation block. Every FRIDAY from 10am to 2pm. Drop in for a chat or tel. 678-352040.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



NEWLY RENOVATED Majorcan townhouse with a plunge pool and a sleek, modern finish located just 30 seconds from the Pollensa's main square. POL2821 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN THREE BEDROOM townhouse with three excellent terraces for sale just 5 minutes from the centre of town of Pollensa. POL20132 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



EXCELLENT SEMI- DETACHED finca with a picturesque garden and pool, within easy walking distance to town for sale near the town of Pollensa, northern Majorca. POL40535 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



AMAZING 600 M² contemporary country home with 4 en suite bedrooms, landscaped gardens & heated pool, for sale in the countryside near Pollensa in northern Majorca. POL5746 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



580 M² MAJORCAN "Casa Senyorial" in need of renovation in a very central location in the historic town of Muro in northern Majorca. MUR20314 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



WANTED: Quality rental properties in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes for long term rent only. Call Nash Homes 971-675 969 or email Jacqui info@nashhomesmallorca.com



BUYING, SELLING or letting a property on the islands? Look out for our special property section on Saturdays. If you wish to include your advert in this section please call 971-788405.



QUALITY RENTAL HOMES available in Portals Nous, Puerto Portals, Bendinat, Costa den Blanes, long term only. Call Nash Homes Portals Nous 971-675969 or see our website for current properties: www.nashhomesmallorca.com