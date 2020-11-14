Son Armadams Tower, Palma. 13-11-2020 Inmoneizan

Shares:

History buffs may well be checking their bank accounts this morning to see if they can afford to buy the Son Armadams Tower in Palma, which has just been put up for sale.

King Jaume I gave the tower to the Son Armadams family in the 13th century and it’s the last piece of the possessió that gave its name to the Palma neighbourhood.

The Armadams were famous for their bloody confrontations with the Espanyols and the Pacs in the 15th century which led to clashes between the Canamunt and Canavall noble groups at the end of the 16th century.

The Tower also comes with a gory legend attached.

“It is said that there was a Moorish slave who was paid by a rival family to throw the Armadams’ baby from the tower. With the death of the heir, the Armadams saga was thus extinguished,” explains Carlos Garrido in his book ‘Mallorca Mágica’.

The 350 square metre property in Carrer de Pilar Juncosa dates back to the 12 century and is chock full of original features, including centenary wooden beamed ceilings, arches, stone walls and floors. It has 5 rooms, a living room with a fireplace and a library that used to be a chapel. There’s also a cellar that was once used as a dungeon.

The property has a 130 square metre private garden, access to a 500 square metre shared garden and a 2.48 million euro price tag.

"The Torre de Armadams belongs to the Historical Cultural Heritage, is classified as an Asset of Cultural Interest and is therefore exempt from the Property and Real Estate Tax, or IBI,” states the advert.