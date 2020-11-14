Manacor, Mallorca. 13-11-2020 Maria Nadal

Shares:

Traders in Manacor are launching new campaign to protest against the lack of solutions to their demands and are putting posters up in windows all over town stating:

“Es Traspassa Manacor al Complet: Motiu: 15 dies més de confinament” or “It’s transferred; the reason: 5 more days of confinement.”

Those who've managed to keep their premises open claim that trade has plummeted by 60% since the lockdown began and many bars and restaurants have been forced to shut down altogether because customers are not allowed to eat or drink indoors and they don’t have a terrace.

Manacor City Council has started to make spaces available on the roads so that restaurants and bars can put out tables for customers, as long as they don’t block pedestrian areas.

PCR Tests

From Saturday the Ministry of Health will be screening PCR tests for traders, restaurant workers, construction workers and caregivers for the elderly and disabled.