National Police are to patrol by schools in Palma. 15-11-2020 MDB

Shares:

The National Police are to patrol in the vicinity of schools in Palma in seeking to reduce anxieties about attempted abductions of children.

This follows the incident on Friday, when an eight-year-old boy was approached by two men in a van as he was on his way home from school in Son Rapinya. Palma police officers who initially spoke to the boy confirmed that his version of events was perfectly credible and that he had been very scared.

There have been other similar reports in different parts of Mallorca in recent weeks - in Cala Ratjada, Consell, Esporles and Montuiri as well as in Santa Maria, when a young girl was approached while she was waiting for her grandmother outside her school. On that occasion, it is understood that there was a single individual in a van who tried to entice her into the vehicle. The Guardia Civil are continuing their investigations.

Local police typically mount traffic controls near schools, and in Palma there will now be some National Police patrols. Plainclothes officers will also be deployed and look out for anything suspicious.

The police say that there is no need for alarmism as all necessary measures are being taken. With regard to the Son Rapinya incident, images from security cameras in the area are being examined.