The boat was found in the Cala Esmeralda area. 15-11-2020 Gori Vicens

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Guardia Civil detained five migrants after a boat was discovered adrift off Cala Esmeralda (Cala d'Or) in Santanyi. The migrants were taken to Palma.

A search of the area was mounted to see if there were any other migrants or boats.