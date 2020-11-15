Migrant boat in Cala Esmeralda
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Guardia Civil detained five migrants after a boat was discovered adrift off Cala Esmeralda (Cala d'Or) in Santanyi. The migrants were taken to Palma.
A search of the area was mounted to see if there were any other migrants or boats.
