Mallorca Weather Forecast for Monday
Mallorca Weather for November 16
It’s 22 degrees, warm and sunny in Palma today with some cloudy intervals, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 13.
Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery with a high of 23 degrees falling to 11 overnight.
It’s overcast and windy in Santanyi with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 12.
Alcudia is 22 degrees and sunny but that northeasterly wind will make it feel much cooler; the overnight low is 14.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.
It’s 18 degrees, sunny and very windy in Escorca with a low of 11.
