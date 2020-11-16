Palma Coastline, Majorca. 29-06-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s 22 degrees, warm and sunny in Palma today with some cloudy intervals, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very blustery with a high of 23 degrees falling to 11 overnight.

It’s overcast and windy in Santanyi with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 21 degrees and a low of 12.

Alcudia is 22 degrees and sunny but that northeasterly wind will make it feel much cooler; the overnight low is 14.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.

It’s 18 degrees, sunny and very windy in Escorca with a low of 11.