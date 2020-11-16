Turtle trapped by plastic in Ibiza
Rescue in Mediterranean waters
Turtle Rescue. recent video
Fishermen from Ibiza came to the rescue of a turtle when they were out at sea at the weekend.
They spotted the turtle in trouble and lifted it out of the water, carefully cut away the plastic from its fins with a knife, then checked the turtle’s mobility and made sure she didn’t have any serious injuries before returning here to the sea.
More than 1,000 sea turtles are killed every year by plastic waste and discarded fishing hooks.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.