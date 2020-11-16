Turtle Rescue. recent video 16-11-2020 Última hora

Fishermen from Ibiza came to the rescue of a turtle when they were out at sea at the weekend.

They spotted the turtle in trouble and lifted it out of the water, carefully cut away the plastic from its fins with a knife, then checked the turtle’s mobility and made sure she didn’t have any serious injuries before returning here to the sea.

More than 1,000 sea turtles are killed every year by plastic waste and discarded fishing hooks.