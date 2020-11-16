King Juan Carlos I. archive photo. 16-11-2020 EFE

King Juan Carlos I has denied allegations that he has a hidden fortune on the island of Jersey, and that he recently moved money out of Spain, according to the Spanish paper, El Mundo.

The paper says Don Juan Carlos is adamant that he doesn’t have money in the Channel Islands nor has he ordered bank transactions to move cash out of Spain.

The Executive Service of the Money Laundering Prevention Commission, or Sepblac recently discovered an alleged "hidden fortune" of the emeritus king based in Jersey.

Don Juan Carlos has reportedly told people close to him that he wants to return to Spain, but that the investigation makes it difficult for him to come back, reports El Mundo.

As a result of the alleged links to King Juan Carlos I in a financial intelligence report by the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering & Monetary Offences, the Prosecutor's Office has launched a third investigation into Don Juan Carlos.