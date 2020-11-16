Baby boom.... 16-11-2020

Mallorcan doctors forecast a baby boom on this island after the 6 week lockdown in March and April. Doctors said this morning that the number of ultra-sounds carried out in local hospital had risen substantially.

As a result of the coronavirus Mallorca went into lockdown with only essential staff being allowed to work. The birth-rate has been falling on the island over the last few years...but thanks to lockdown things are changing.