New babies
Lockdown did have its advantages!!
Doctors forecast baby boom on Mallorca
Mallorcan doctors forecast a baby boom on this island after the 6 week lockdown in March and April. Doctors said this morning that the number of ultra-sounds carried out in local hospital had risen substantially.
As a result of the coronavirus Mallorca went into lockdown with only essential staff being allowed to work. The birth-rate has been falling on the island over the last few years...but thanks to lockdown things are changing.
