Balearics coronavirus figures for Monday
On Monday, the Balearic health ministry reported 541 new positive cases. These were cases for a three-day period, as no data were released over the weekend because of "maintenance to the data collection system".
Specific to the most recent 24-hour period, there were 125 new cases with a 7.34% positive test rate (1,703 tests). With the exceptions of one case in Ibiza and one in Minorca, there were all in Mallorca.
The current situation with the hospitals is that there are 219 patients on wards and 54 in intensive care units. In Mallorca there are 158 patients on wards and 45 in intensive care. In Ibiza the numbers are fifty and six; in Minorca eleven and three.
Fifty patients were discharged from hospital over the three-day period and a further 375 recovered.
The ministry has updated the number of fatalities, which now stands at 394 since the start of the pandemic.
The R rate is currently 0.96.
