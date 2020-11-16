The number of active cases of coronavirus in Manacor has come down. 16-11-2020 Maria Nadal

Shares:

The latest figures by municipality show decreases in the numbers of active cases in 23 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities since Friday. Palma and Manacor are among these.

There are increases in nineteen municipalities, the most notable - 24 - having been in Arta. This may be linked to the care home. Felanitx and Sa Pobla are among other municipalities where the trend continues to be upwards.

Better news in Pollensa where the number has come down.

Palma 1,717 (-14)

Manacor 240 (-29)

Inca 144 (+7)

Marratxi 142 (no change)

Calvia 129 (+12)

Llucmajor 106 (+7)

Pollensa 68 (-3)

Soller 68 (+1)

Felanitx 67 (+9)

Santanyi 61 (+5)

Sa Pobla 58 (+7)

Arta 41 (+24)

Capdepera 41 (-2)

Sant Joan 41 (+1)

Muro 37 (-1)

Son Servera 33 (+4)

Sant Llorenç 31 (+1)

Selva 28 (+2)

Alaro 26 (+2)

Montuiri 26 (-2)

Campos 25 (-2)

Santa Margalida 25 (+1)

Lloseta 24 (-5)

Binissalem 23 (-4)

Consell 23 (-1)

Alcudia 21 (+2)

Vilafranca 21 (-5)

Andratx 17 (-1)

Bunyola 16 (no change)

Santa Maria 15 (-5)

Algaida 13 (+2)

Esporles 12 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 10 (-2)

Porreres 10 (no change)

Campanet 9 (-2)

Costitx 9 (+2)

Maria de la Salut 9 (no change)

Sencelles 8 (-4)

Llubi 6 (+1)

Sineu 6 (-1)

Ariany 5 (-1)

Puigpunyent 3 (-1)

Ses Salines 3 (-2)

Valldemossa 3 (-1)

Banyalbufar 2 (no change)

Buger 2 (+1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (-1)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Petra; each of these are no change.