Mallorca Weather Forecast for Tuesday
Mallorca Weather for November 17
Palma is 21 degrees and sunny today with cloudy intervals, a light northerly wind and a low of 10.
Keep an eye on the weather in real time via our webcam in the capital.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Andratx with a high of 21 degrees, a mild northerly wind and a low of 13.
Llucmajor is 20 degrees and overcast with a bit of a breeze and an overnight low of 11.
Muro is 21 degrees and mostly sunny with occasional clouds, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 10.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy, windy and much cooler in Escorca with a high of 17 degrees and an overnight low of 8.
