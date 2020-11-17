Police on patrol in Son Gotleu, Palma. 16-11-2020 A. Sepúlveda

Shares:

Fear has gripped Palma after two new complaints of alleged attempted kidnapping at the IES Josep Sureda i Blanes school in Son Gotleu on Monday.

Agents from the Response Operational Group, or GOR of the National Police interviewed one of the alleged victims at the school on Monday.

The minor reportedly told them that as he left school to go home a black BMW stopped and the person or persons inside called out to him and insisted that he get into their vehicle, but the boy ran away and called for help.

They later allegedly grabbed a second boy by his arm and tried to pull him into the car but he managed to struggle free and get away.

A significant number of uniformed Police have been deployed outside schools in the area and plainclothes Police Officers are also on duty.

It’s the third alleged kidnapping attempt reported in Palma. Last Friday two men in a van allegedly tried to abduct an 8 year old boy outside CIDE primary in Son Rapinya.

Related Tags