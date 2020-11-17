Tourism & Sports Minister, Andreu Serra; Palma Mayor José Hila; Trasmediterránea Commercial Director Miguel Pardo; CAEB President Alfonso Robledo; General Director of Economic Promotion Manel Porras, & Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea Communications Director Juan Carlos Díaz Lorenzo 16-11-2020 Ultima Hora

A new edition of the TaPalma competition will begin at the Palau de Congressos on Monday with 22 bars and restaurants going head-to-head to win the top prizes for best themed tapa and best cocktail.

The TaPalma route will be up and running from Wednesday November 25 until Sunday November 29 in different areas of the city and there’s plenty of choice.

There are many establishments taking part in the TaPalma Route, including Vervin, Prosecco de Santa Catalina, Mahogany, Shawa deli, Alexander Lounge Bar, Marechiaro, Tasca arrocería El Puente, Nola, L'Informal Tacos, Blu Ágave, Pachamama Cocktail Bar, La Trastienda, El Bandarra, Assaona, Maleva , Shaka, Ses Coves de Génova, Catalina La Fina, La Bohemia, Malamadre, Emblemàtic and Jazminthing.

"There's a lot of passion and heart in this year’s TaPalma and even although there are fewer restaurants because of the current situation we are making the event more desirable than ever,” says Antoni Martorell, General Manager of the event organisers, AgenciaCom. "It will be a very safe TaPalma contest because antigen tests will be performed on all participants as well as the audience before they access the Palau de Congressos, thanks to the agreement that has been established with Quirón Palmaplanas."

Precautions are also being taken inside the enclosure with strict hygiene and cleaning protocols in place to prevent coronavirus contagion.

On the TaPalma route, each establishment will apply its own health and safety protocols to comply with the current health regulations.

"We are living in difficult times and now more than ever we must join forces to reactivate the economy and strengthen activity, said Andreu Serra, Tourism & Sports Minister on Monday.

"Palma has remained open during the second wave of this pandemic, hence our ​​support for TaPalma to continue,” said Palma Mayor José Hila.

Experts

The first TaPalma Forum for Professionals will be held on the morning of November 23 with several round table discussions about the restaurant world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis with experts from the sector, including Juan Miguel Ferrer, Cristina Pérez, Valentín Gómez and Chema Holguín. 'Haute cuisine after Covid-19' will be analysed by chefs Igor Rodríguez, Adrián Quetglas, María José San Román and Marcel Ress.

María José San Román will analyse the role of women in gastronomy before the round table on 'Management and Resources for the post-Covid-19 era' with Carlos López, José Miguel Campoo, Ludovico Dupré and Karim Ben Lachhab.