Carlos Cortés, Gaocaló Association President & Eva Pomar Ciudadanos in Son Banya. 16-11-2020 Ultima Hora

During a visit to Son Banya on Monday morning with Gaocaló Association President, Carlos Cortés, aka Charly, Ciudadanos representative Eva Pomar condemned the eviction of the town as “a failure.”

“Before we had community work but that was suddenly cut off,” said town Spokesperson, Juan Pedro Cortés. “They want to take away our houses but because of our heritage, we are against eviction. “There are more people now than before and if we have a son who is going to start a family, we will have to find him a place to live in Son Banya.”

The Gaocaló Association says it’s backing the gypsies all the way.

“We will be there to fight against injustices in the town,” said Cortés. “We believe that the gypsy population will grow thanks to decent housing and if there is an eviction, we will pay the social rent.

Growth

“We have asked the City Council for new meetings to renegotiate with them, but Mayor José Hila and Councillor Antoni Noguera are still doing their thing,” claimed Cortés, who warned that "people do not return to the village, but families grow. Four years ago there were 400 people in Son Banya and now there are more than 150, even although it has not been rebuilt."