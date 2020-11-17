Rafa Nadal is currently playing in the ATP season ender in London. 17-11-2020 TOBY MELVILLE

World number two tennis player, Rafa Nadal, is one of the “illustrious residents” of Manacor who have participated in a campaign by the Manacor Town Hall that asks citizens not to let their guard down under the current management of the coronavirus in the town which has been confined due to the high rates of Covid cases.



The 13 times Roland Garros champions has added his voice to that of others such as former mayor Antoni Pastor, economist Antoni Riera, and others, encouraging the citizens of Manacor to do their part to overcome the rigors and difficulties of the current situation.

Entrepreneurs, a young chess player or a man who has recently celebrated his 100th birthday, are other people who have backed the message addressed to all the people of Manacor.



The mayor of Manacor, Miquel Oliver, has expressly thanked Pastor, Nadal and “the rest” for their willingness to participate in a campaign that is necessary.



The mayor recently said that he regrets not having the adequate resources to maintain the restrictions that the health service has imposed on Manacor. In this way, and in the face of difficulties, the commitment of citizens is essential, he said.