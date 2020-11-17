Palma cancels next year's Carnival parades
There will be some alternative activities
Palma town hall has announced that next year's Carnival parades will not be going ahead. There are two parades - Sa Rua and Sa Rueta (principally for children) - and they would have been in mid-February, had it not been for the virus.
Councillor Alberto Jarabo, whose citizen participation department is responsible for fiestas, said on Tuesday that there will be alternative activities for children but didn't specify what these will be.
The cancellation of the Carnival parades was announced during Jarabo's appearance before councillors to explain his department's budget for next year, put at 26.3 million euros.
Regarding the Three Kings parade, Jarabo says that a new route is being worked on. There will be a "spectacular" arrival for the Kings at the port, and the whole thing will be broadcast by IB3. The aim is to limit the number of spectators as much as possible. New Year celebrations have been cancelled.
