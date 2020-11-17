Company Christmas meals can have no more than six people
There is a warning of fines
The Balearic health ministry has warned that there cannot be more than six people at companies' Christmas lunches or dinners.
Following consultation with its legal services, the ministry stated on Tuesday that events of this type (with more than six people) cannot be held, as gatherings of more than six people are not permitted, even if they are sitting at different tables.
The ministry added that organisers and restaurants will be liable to fines. Inspectors, the ministry observed, will easily know if people are from the same company as they will be "communicating with each other".
Under current regulations in the Balearics, six people per table is the limit, as this is also the limit for social gatherings.
