It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 8.

Estellencs is 19 with plenty of sunshine, a light northerly breeze and a low of 13 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi with a daytime temperature of 21 degrees dropping to 10 after dark.

Margalida is 21 degrees and sunny, perfect for a walk on the beach and the overnight low will be 9.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Deya and it’s 20 degrees with a light northerly wind and a low of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in nearby Puerto Soller.