Manacor City Council has insisted that the city be taken out of lockdown because there's been a drastic reduction in coronavirus cases in the last 20 days of confinement.

Health Minister Patricia Gómez met with Mayor Miquel Oliver, political representatives and Manacor hospital Manager Catalina Vadell on Tuesday.

During the meeting Minister Gómez noted the significant decline in coronavirus infections over the past two weeks and when Mayor Oliver insisted that the perimeter fence be removed Minister Gomez said any change will depend on the data.

According to official figures, the cumulative incidence of infections over the past 14 days has plummeted from 1,054 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on November 2 to 525 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on November 15. The cumulative incidence in the Balearic Islands on Sunday was 256.7.

The number of infections in Sa Torre has also dropped from 35 on October 28 to just 2 on Sunday.

“The main indicators are monitored daily in order to plan the appropriate and proportionate measures aimed at slowing down the spread of the coronavirus," said the Health Ministry. "We must continue to work at this time as the indicators are still high."

Mayor Oliver has asked Gómez for "clear criteria for scaling up" and said "the Government needs to create lines of aid to alleviate the economic damage caused by the lockdown."

The City Council also called for "transparency in incidence and contagion data so that measures are understood and shared by citizens."