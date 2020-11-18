Former Wimbledon champion, Boris Becker, has parted company with his Majorcan home as part of his bankruptcy proceedings. British private bank Arbuthnot Latham, accepted ownership of the property as settlement of debts.

The Majorcan mansion, near Arta, was once valued at around 10 million euros but now is believed to be worth about half that, was put up for sale last year.

Two years ago it was reported that a group of squatters had moved into the once luxury home.

Becker visited the island on numerous occasions but he was hit by a whole series of problems with his Majorca home, ranging from planning permission issues with the local authorities to problems with builders.