The suspension of Dimecres Bo and Dijous Bo has dealt a huge blow to the entire commercial and business fabric of Inca, especially the wineries and restaurants, which are normally packed full for these events.

Reservations have plummeted, the current coronavirus restrictions prevent two service shifts being carried out on Wednesday night and no more than six diners can eat at the same table. On top of that the big fair in Mallorca has been cancelled.

“Traditionally Wednesday is the big day with many companies coming for lunch and families and groups of friends filling the place up at night,” says Joan Gual, from Celler Can Ripoll. “Today we were practically full at noon, but many people won’t be able to come for dinner, because they’re elderly and because of the time restrictions.”

It’s the same situation at Sa Travessa where Antonio Gutiérrez says there are few reservations for today, but he’s hoping there will be more diners than normal on Thursday.

"The midnight curfew doesn't allow us to do more, but that's just how it is,” he says.

Marga Tomás and Bernardí Matemalas from Celler Ca’n Marron hope to be a little busier than usual on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It's nothing like other years,” says Marga Tomás. “With the reduction of capacity and the suspension of the fair we have decided to open for lunch and dinner on Wednesday and on Thursday we will have a snack at lunchtime, but we won’t be opening at night.”

Can Lau is also suffering as a result of the coronavirus measures, according to Maties Matemales.

"It will be almost like two normal days because we have lost so many reservations and the six diners per table limit has forced a lot of groups to cancel,” he says.

Can Ripoll and Sa Travessa have capacity for 60 diners, including their terraces, Can Marron can accommodate 33 customers and Can Lau has space for 70.

This will also be the first Dijous Bo since the closure of Celler de Ca n’Amer but Tomeu Torrens still has a presence in Inca with his S’Àngel restaurant, which is still open.

"We have 60 covers already booked for lunch and dinner on Wednesday, but Thursday will be like a normal day,” says Torrens.

The suspension of the Dimecres Bo and the Dijous Bo means that there will be no exhibitions or events on Wednesday and only the usual market in the city centre streets on Thursday.

The Guardia Civil and Local Police are setting up a special surveillance device to stop crowds of people gathering in the centre of town on Thursday.