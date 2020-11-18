People in street in Palma Mallorca

The coronavirus figures in the Balearics are improving.

18-11-2020Jaume Morey

According to data from the national ministry of health, the Balearics are no longer at "extreme risk" in terms of the cumulative incidence of positive coronavirus cases. For the most recent 14-day period, the incidence was 247.33 per 100,000, just below the 250 mark, one of the indicators for the extreme risk classification. There are four risk levels - low, medium, high and extreme. The Balearics are therefore now high risk. The Canaries are medium risk.

A further indicator of extreme risk is the positive test rate. The most recent cumulative rate in the Balearics is 6.34%, which is not deemed as extreme. Others are hospital bed and intensive care unit occupancy. On hospital wards in the Balearics the occupancy is 9.32%. To qualify as extreme risk, this has to be 15% or higher. For ICU, extreme risk is 25% occupancy; the Balearics are at 18.69%.

Joan Carles March, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, says that the Balearics are doing well by comparison with most other regions but that "the figures have to be lowered further". The islands "need to continue taking measures in order to bring the figures down". In this regard, he recommends, for example, that there should be more frequency of public transport services at peak times, suggesting that the numbers are linked to "interiors", which also include bars, restaurants and gyms.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.