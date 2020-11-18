According to data from the national ministry of health, the Balearics are no longer at "extreme risk" in terms of the cumulative incidence of positive coronavirus cases. For the most recent 14-day period, the incidence was 247.33 per 100,000, just below the 250 mark, one of the indicators for the extreme risk classification. There are four risk levels - low, medium, high and extreme. The Balearics are therefore now high risk. The Canaries are medium risk.

A further indicator of extreme risk is the positive test rate. The most recent cumulative rate in the Balearics is 6.34%, which is not deemed as extreme. Others are hospital bed and intensive care unit occupancy. On hospital wards in the Balearics the occupancy is 9.32%. To qualify as extreme risk, this has to be 15% or higher. For ICU, extreme risk is 25% occupancy; the Balearics are at 18.69%.

Joan Carles March, a specialist in preventive medicine and public health, says that the Balearics are doing well by comparison with most other regions but that "the figures have to be lowered further". The islands "need to continue taking measures in order to bring the figures down". In this regard, he recommends, for example, that there should be more frequency of public transport services at peak times, suggesting that the numbers are linked to "interiors", which also include bars, restaurants and gyms.