The Balearic health ministry figures for Wednesday indicate 164 new positive cases and a test rate of 4.1% from 3,991 tests. Of the 164, 133 are in Mallorca, 15 in Ibiza and 16 in Minorca.

On hospital wards there has been a decrease of fourteen to 231 patients, while there are three fewer patients in intensive care (48). A total of 193 more people have recovered, 28 of whom were in hospital.

The ministry hasn't reported any more fatalities. The figure remains 400.

At municipality level, there is further good news in Manacor, where the number of active cases is now just above 200, having been above 270 a few days ago. Sa Pobla continues to be somewhat troubling, there having been a progressive increase in recent days.

The following are figures given by the ministry on Wednesday. In brackets are the differences compared with Tuesday's figures.

Palma 1,678 (-30)

Manacor 206 (-17)

Inca 151 (+2)

Marratxi 139 (+1)

Calvia 123 (-5)

Llucmajor 102 (-4)

Soller 68 (no change)

Sa Pobla 66 (+7)

Felanitx 59 (-4)

Pollensa 57 (+1)

Santanyi 55 (-3)

Arta 43 (no change)

Capdepera 41 (+2)

Sant Joan 40 (no change)

Muro 34 (-3)

Son Servera 33 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 30 (-1)

Santa Margalida 28 (+3)

Alaro 26 (+2)

Lloseta 25 (-2)

Selva 25 (-3)

Alcudia 24 (no change)

Montuiri 24 (no change)

Binissalem 21 (-2)

Andratx 20 (+2)

Campos 20 (-2)

Consell 20 (-2)

Santa Maria 17 (no change)

Bunyola 16 (no change)

Vilafranca 14 (-2)

Algaida 13 (no change)

Esporles 13 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 9 (-1)

Porreres 9 (no change)

Costitx 8 (-1)

Sencelles 8 (no change)

Campanet 7 (-2)

Sineu 7 (+1)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 6 (-2)

Ses Salines 5 (+2)

Ariany 4 (-1)

Valldemossa 4 (+1)

Buger 3 (no change)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Petra; each of these are no change.