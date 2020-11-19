Cala Mesquida, Mallorca.

12-09-2020Humphrey Carter

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 23 falling to a chilly 8 degrees after dark.

It’s 22 and gorgeous in Calvia with lots of sunshine, a moderate southerly breeze and a low of 10 degrees.

Ses Salines is 22 and sunny with a light wind, early evening clouds and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Serra de Marina.

It's 21, sunny and windy in Alcudia but the clouds will roll in this evening bringing scattered showers and an overnight low of 13.

Valldemossa is 18 and sunny with a light northeasterly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

