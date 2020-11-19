Climbers and psicobloc masters are very unhappy that new regulations will severly limit their activities in the coves of Costa de Llevant.

The Management Plan Xarxa Natura 2000 wants to ban climbing and psicobloc between February and June at a number of popular coves to protect ravens and peregrine falcons.

The plan includes seven areas of great environmental value, diverse habitats and the presence of protected species.

The document regulates uses and activities in Cala Magraner, parts of Cala Varques, Portocolom, Cala Estreta, Cala sa Nau, Cala Mitjana and Cala Serena.

Climbers will also be instructed not to leave materials on climbing routes, have a limited number of fixed ropes, refrain from altering the environment with noise or shouting and inform the authorities immediately if a nest is found in a wall.

The new regulations have been met with instant opposition and the Balearic Federation of Mountaineering and Climbing or FBME has already submitted a series of objections to the Government’s plan.

The document is currently on public display and the deadline to file allegations ends this week.

The Federació de Muntanyisme i Escalada organised a meeting with representatives of groups of climbers to present a series of changes and proposals to improve the regulations.

Nesting

The climbers stressed that ​​Cala Magraner was equipped 30 years ago and is used very often. They claim that the sea crow is nesting in the area because climbing activity doesn’t endanger them and insist that the bird is not affected by the presence of humans.

They are also urging the Government to delimit the precise nesting area in Cala Magraner with a warning sign.

The climbers have requested a Technical Commission to regularly monitor and study the impact of climbing and psicobloc activities.