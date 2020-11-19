Aina Calvo

Aina Calvo: we want to help as much as we can.

The Bulletin has established an open line with the offices of the Spanish government Delegate in Palma so that all your questions and queries regarding your paperwork from the new TIE residence cards to driving licences and other Brexit related issues can be answered.

In an interview with the Bulletin this morning, Government Delegate, Aina Calvo, who studied and worked in Scotland, said that they wanted to do everything in their power to help British citizens with their paperwork.

For this reason her department has established a direct link with the Bulletin so that we can channel any questions you may have to her department so that they can be answered. Calvo is responsible for the Foreigner´s Departments across the Balearics.

Questions should be sent to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es marked Open Line.

Aina Calvo said that more than 3,000 NIE cards had been issued in Majorca so far and a further 2,000 applications are being processed at the moment.

