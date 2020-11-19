Son Espases Hospital, Palma, Mallorca

One of the three pedestrians died later.

19-11-2020Miquel À. Cañellas

The Guardia Civil are looking for the driver of a car who left the scene after knocking down two pedestrians, one of whom - a 54-year-old man - later died at Son Espases Hospital. He had suffered severe head injuries.

The events occurred at around midnight on Wednesday on the Calle Manacor in Palma. Three people were crossing the road, but not at an authorised place. The car hit two of them. The only information that the third person could offer the Guardia Civil was that the car's colour was dark.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.