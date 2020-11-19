The Guardia Civil are looking for the driver of a car who left the scene after knocking down two pedestrians, one of whom - a 54-year-old man - later died at Son Espases Hospital. He had suffered severe head injuries.

The events occurred at around midnight on Wednesday on the Calle Manacor in Palma. Three people were crossing the road, but not at an authorised place. The car hit two of them. The only information that the third person could offer the Guardia Civil was that the car's colour was dark.