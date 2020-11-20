Playa de Magalluf, Mallorca.

Playa de Magalluf, Mallorca.

16-07-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is cloudy wet and windy today with a high of 19 degrees falling to 9 overnight.

It’s 18 degrees and raining in Calvia with a light northerly wind, occasional sunshine and a low of 8.

Santanyi is very blustery with scattered showers, a top temperature of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.

35 kilometre an hour winds and heavy rain are forecast in Muro along with a high of 17 and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Rajada.

Soller is overcast and wet with moderate northeasterly winds, a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.