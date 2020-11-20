Palma is cloudy wet and windy today with a high of 19 degrees falling to 9 overnight.

It’s 18 degrees and raining in Calvia with a light northerly wind, occasional sunshine and a low of 8.

Santanyi is very blustery with scattered showers, a top temperature of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.

35 kilometre an hour winds and heavy rain are forecast in Muro along with a high of 17 and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Rajada.

Soller is overcast and wet with moderate northeasterly winds, a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.