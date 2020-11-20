Manacor City Council has approved 1.1 million euros in financial aid for businesses, bars and restaurants in the city to alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus lockdown.

The City Council says the importance of local trade and the Restaurant Sector in the economic development of the Municipality motivated the financial aid package to promote economic recovery.

Because of the urgent need for help the plenary approved an 800,000 euro budget amendment for purchase vouchers for businesses throughout the Municipality and 300,000 euros in direct aid for bars and restaurants within the lockdown perimeter.

The plenary also approved an additional surplus of 2.7 million euros which will be distributed as follows:

538,906 euros will be used to provide materials and machinery for the maintenance, cleaning and marking of beaches and bathing areas.

172,210 euros for improvements to the Son Macià road.

30,146 euros for the restoration of the Torre de ses Puntes facades.

308,293 euros for improvements to public lighting.

613,184 euros for renovations in Plaza de Carme in Porto Cristo.