Questions from our readers.

Questions from our readers.

20-11-2020

Our Open Line to the Government Delegate´s office in Palma has proved to be a success with a large number of our readers emailing us their questions and queries over paperwork post Brexit. We will be sending all the questions to the Government Delegate´s Office in Palma so that they can be answered.

The Bulletin introduced the Open Line service after interviewing Government Delegate, Aina Calvo, whose department is responsible for the Foreigner´s Office in Palma, Minorca and Ibiza.

If you have any questions email them to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.