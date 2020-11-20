Our Open Line to the Government Delegate´s office in Palma has proved to be a success with a large number of our readers emailing us their questions and queries over paperwork post Brexit. We will be sending all the questions to the Government Delegate´s Office in Palma so that they can be answered.

The Bulletin introduced the Open Line service after interviewing Government Delegate, Aina Calvo, whose department is responsible for the Foreigner´s Office in Palma, Minorca and Ibiza.

If you have any questions email them to editorial@majorcadailybulletin.es