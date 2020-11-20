Friday's figures from the health ministry: 131 new positive cases with a positive test rate of 3.49% from 3,753 tests. This is one of the lowest daily rates for several weeks and follows two previous days when the rate was below the World Health Organization's five per cent target.

There are five fewer patients on hospital wards in the Balearics - 228 in total - but four more patients (49) in intensive care units. Fifty-six more people have recovered, 22 of whom had been in hospital.

The ministry reports no more fatalities. The figure remains 401.

The confirmed number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 22,677, of whom 18,462 have recovered.

At municipality level, the Friday figures continue to show a rather worrying trend in Sa Pobla. There are no changes to the Thursday figures for Manacor and Inca. The active cases are:

Palma 1,627 (-31)

Manacor 199 (no change)

Inca 160 (no change)

Marratxi 133 (-1)

Calvia 122 (+2)

Llucmajor 98 (-4)

Sa Pobla 78 (+10)

Soller 71 (+2)

Felanitx 62 (+2)

Pollensa 52 (-4)

Santanyi 50 (-1)

Arta 44 (+1)

Capdepera 42 (+2)

Sant Joan 41 (no change)

Santa Margalida 37 (+2)

Muro 29 (-2)

Son Servera 28 (-2)

Alcudia 27 (+2)

Andratx 25 (+4)

Sant Llorenç 25 (-3)

Alaro 24 (-1)

Montuiri 24 (no change)

Lloseta 23 (+1)

Selva 23 (-1)

Binissalem 21 (no change)

Campos 19 (no change)

Esporles 16 (-1)

Santa Maria 16 (no change)

Algaida 15 (-1)

Bunyola 14 (-1)

Consell 14 (-6)

Sencelles 12 (+3)

Vilafranca 10 (-2)

Porreres 8 (-1)

Sineu 8 (+2)

Campanet 7 (-1)

Costitx 7 (no change)

Ariany 6 (+2)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Ses Salines 6 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 5 (-1)

Valldemossa 5 (+1)

Buger 4 (+1)

Santa Eugenia 3 (+1)

Puigpunyent 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

There are no cases in Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Petra; each of these are no change.