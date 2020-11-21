Cala Deya, Mallorca.

Cala Deya, Mallorca. archive photo.

20-11-2020Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 18 degrees with a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 11.

Estellencs is sunny but very windy with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Es Camp de Mar.

It’s 18 degrees and sunny in Campos with high winds and an overnight temperature of 8.

Artà is mostly cloudy with northerly winds gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour and a low of 9.

Deya is partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong winds, a high of 16 and a low of 8 degrees.

