New video has just been released of an altercation between Guardia Civil Officers and two men in Llucmajor.

The Officers were called to Plaza de la Estación in s'Arenal after two drug addicts allegedly assaulted each other, but when they arrived at the scene one of the men ran away.

He returned minutes later with his brother and they allegedly threatened the Officers and the man involved in the fight.

The video shows the suspects trying to hit the man again, then one of the brothers rushing towards a Guardia Civil Officer and trying to attack him.

The two brothers were restrained and arrested for resistance, disobedience and allegedly attacking a Guardia Civil Officer.