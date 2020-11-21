Air Europa.

Air Europa. archive photo.

21-11-2020Ultima Hora

Mobility and Housing Minister Marc Pons and Balearic Business Federation of Transport President, Rafael Roig and Carriers have voiced their concern about the future of Air Europa.

The airline was granted a 476 million euro rescue package by SEPI, which is awaiting formalisation by IAG.

"There should be no loss of connectivity or monopoly on flights between the Balearic Islands and the Iberian Peninsula, because that would lead to a rise in ticket prices and we will be vigilant to make sure it doesn’t happen,” said Minister Pons.

“Anything that involves a loss of air connectivity is negative, so we support the Government because we need to be aware of what may happen, said Roig”

The two men made their comments at a presentation calling for 1.5 million euros in aid for the Land Transport Sector to alleviate costs imposed by security companies as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Aid

The 4,000 euros in aid for the Balearic Islands will benefit small and medium-sized enterprises and those who are self-employed in the Land Transport Sector and the money will be used to pay for masks, hydro-alcoholic gel, gloves, goggles, face shields, digital thermometers and PCR tests for drivers.

