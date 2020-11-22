Today our Photo of the Day is of Fornalutx, courtesy of the Balearic Government. This small mountain village is made up of a network of picturesque streets and stone houses that make Fornalutx a very special and essential visit in Mallorca.

It is not surprising that it was the first Mallorcan town to be part of the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain.

The best way to enjoy Fornalutx is by taking a walk through its steep stone streets. A good place to start the visit is from the Plaza de España, the centre of the town where you will find most of the cafes and shops. Next to the square is the church of Fornalutx whose origins date back to the 13th century.

It is precisely around the church, in the elevated area of the town, where the most picturesque streets are located and which surely have seen on the postcards So don't forget to wander along Carrer Esglesia, Carrer de Sant Sebastiá or Carrer del Metge Mayol.