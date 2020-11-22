The mayor of Andratx, Joan Manera, has issued an official town hall announcement which calls on residents of S'Arracó to exercise extreme caution because of a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Manera said on Saturday that six residents have tested positive and that the town hall is waiting for the results of contact tests. "As S'Arracó is a small place with only some 800 residents, things can easily get out of control. We need to be cautious."

The latest information from the regional ministry of health indicates that there are 25 active cases in the Andratx municipality. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been two fatalities, while 102 people have recovered.

The mayor has spoken to local clubs about the situation. A football match was called off, and the petanque club has been asked not to play. The town hall isn't at present considering adopting exceptional measures beyond those that the ministry requires, but the mayor has stressed the need to comply - to the maximum - with the ministry's measures. "Social contact should be reduced to what is strictly necessary. People should stay home as much as possible."