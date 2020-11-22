The Guardia Civil's Seprona division has started proceedings against a company that has been dumping building waste material at a finca between Paguera and Es Capdellà.

Investigators from the Guardia Civil and Calvia police have established that the waste started to be dumped at the site, which is in a protected area of special natural interest, in the summer. This waste was from building work in Puerto Andratx, and the company in question had been subcontracted to take the waste away. But rather than deliver it to an authorised building waste manager, which incurs costs, it was being taken in batches to the finca. By dumping the waste in batches, it was hoped that suspicions would not be aroused.

Seprona has a complaint report from the administrator of the company undertaking the work in Puerto Andratx. This concerns the subcontractor and the fact that the waste was not being delivered to a waste manager.