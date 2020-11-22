A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in connection with the theft of some eighty high-end bicycles, the combined value of which is put at over 85,000 euros.

An investigation was launched at the end of the summer. Officers located an individual in Palma who had sold several bikes which corresponded to those which had been stolen. He had obtained the bikes from someone in Alcudia.

There were up to eighty reports of bike theft. These were mostly all in the north of the island - Alcudia, Arta, Pollensa, Sa Pobla and Santa Margalida. Last Thursday, officers from Arta and Santa Margalida carried out an operation that led to the arrest. During this operation, they recovered six bikes, one of which is valued at some 9,000 euros. Four electric scooters and items of equipment were also seized.

Bikes which have been recovered are being returned to their rightful owners.