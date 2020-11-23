Palma, Mallorca.

22-11-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma but the high of 18 is forecast to drop to a very chilly 3 degrees overnight.

Calvia is 19 degrees and sunny with a mild northeasterly wind and a low of 7.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Son Bugadelles.

It’s 17 degrees in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine, a light wind and a low of 8.

Muro is sunny but breezy with a high of 18 degrees and an overnight temperature of 8.

And it’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Soller with a high of 19 degrees and a low of 10.

