British tourists at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma. archive photo.

23-11-2020Ultima Hora

British Tour Operators are making the most of the upcoming Black Friday discount extravaganza by offering tourists in the UK super-cheap package deals in Mallorca and customers are snapping them up fast.

“The response we are getting before the start of the sales campaign is exceeding our forecasts, so we expect demand to be very high. At an average of 220 euros a week the holidays are very affordable and the objective is to be able to fill up the planes as much as possible,” said ABTA Travel Agents and Tour Operators.

The holidays can be booked from March 1 until October 31, 2021 and Tour Operators say it's a win-win situation.

“The sale of these tourist packages will benefit Travel Agencies, Airlines, Carriers, Hoteliers and companies offering excursion,” they said.

Market studies in the UK indicate that 34% of the British public will spend between 220 and 550 euros per person during Black Friday weekend and that 20% of them will spend the money on package holidays costing more than 1,000 euros.

“There is a latent demand in the UK to spend holidays in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands so we must act judiciously and market reservations at the right time,” said Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela, but warned that caution is necessary while Covid-19 is still raging.

The German tourist market is also vital for Mallorca and Turisme says preparations are already underway to boost reservations for next year.

“The goal is to start the season as early as possible, if things are better in March, so we have to position ourselves as a safe destination to be able to compete with other holiday destinations in the Mediterranean.”

