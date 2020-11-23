A man has been fined in Calvia for failing to secure his dog in the car and for eating a muffin whilst driving.
He was sanctioned 80 euros but that will be reduced to 40 euros if he pays up within 15 days.
"It's a shame. I was stopped outside my house and the dog was tied with a chain to the back seat belt, but the police wouldn’t listen to reason,” said the defendant. "I have to take the car to ITV this week so I was using a replacement vehicle. The dog was tied up, but I was sanctioned for not using the official mechanisms. I have been stopped six times in the last 15 days,” he claimed.
Regulations
The Traffic Code states that anyone travelling with a dog in their car, must make sure it is properly secured so that it doesn't fall out, compromise the stability of the vehicle, distract the driver or hinder visibility.
