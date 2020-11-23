Sunday was the coldest autumn night in Mallorca with temperatures close to 0º in some places, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

The mercury plummeted to 1º in Escorca, 2º in Campos and 3º in Lluc and Binissalem.

Aemet’s María José Guerrero says it’s between 2º and 4º colder than usual for this time of year.

T mín ºC hoy lunes en #IllesBalears:

Escorca 1

Campos 2

Lluc 3

Binissalem 3

Cala Galdana 4

Ciutadella 7

Sant Joan de Labritja 4

Sant Antoni de Portmany 6

Temperatures are down 3.6º in the south of the Island, 2.2º in the Sierra de Tramuntana and it's 1.9º cooler in the north and 1.7º lower than usual in the northeast.

"These temperatures are reminiscent of winter," says Guerrero.

Aemet is forecasting sunshine on Monday with highs of 17º-19º which is about normal for November, but it will be very cold overnight.

It should warm up a bit on Wednesday with overnight temperatures hovering around 9º, but it will be overcast and windy with the possibility of showers in some places.