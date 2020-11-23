The regional health ministry's figures per municipality confirm that there continues to be a decrease in the number of cases in Manacor, where the perimeter lockdown will be lifted on Tuesday.

There are decreases in another 25 of Mallorca's 53 municipalities. Of municipalities with increases, Sa Pobla remains a concern, and there have been marked increases in Alcudia and Andratx. Where Andratx is concerned, this is partly attributable to the cases in S'Arracó, where eight positives have been confirmed.

Ariany, where the population is 868 (roughly similar to that of S'Arracó), has also experienced a significant rise.

Figures in brackets show differences compared with last Friday's numbers:

Palma 1,621 (-6)

Manacor 177 (-22)

Inca 159 (-1)

Calvia 123 (+1)

Marratxi 123 (-10)

Llucmajor 90 (-8)

Sa Pobla 88 (+10)

Soller 77 (+6)

Santanyi 52 (+2)

Felanitx 51 (-11)

Pollensa 48 (-4)

Capdepera 42 (no change)

Arta 40 (-4)

Sant Joan 40 (-1)

Santa Margalida 40 (+3)

Alcudia 35 (+8)

Andratx 35 (+10)

Muro 28 (-1)

Lloseta 25 (+2)

Binissalem 22 (+1)

Montuiri 22 (-2)

Sant Llorenç 22 (-3)

Alaro 21 (-3)

Selva 21 (-2)

Son Servera 21 (-7)

Campos 19 (no change)

Santa Maria 19 (+3)

Algaida 15 (no change)

Esporles 15 (-1)

Sencelles 15 (+3)

Bunyola 12 (-2)

Consell 12 (-2)

Ariany 11 (+5)

Porreres 8 (no change)

Ses Salines 8 (+2)

Sineu 7 (-1)

Vilafranca 7 (-3)

Costitx 6 (-1)

Llubi 6 (no change)

Campanet 5 (-2)

Mancor de la Vall 5 (no change)

Valldemossa 5 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 3 (-2)

Santa Eugenia 3 (no change)

Buger 2 (-2)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Puigpunyent 1 (-1)

There are no cases in Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx, Lloret de Vistalegre, Petra; each of these are no change with the exception of Escorca, where there was one case.