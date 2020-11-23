Cala Serena

Cala Serena.

23-11-2020Balearic Government

Today the photo of the day provided by the Balearic government of Cala Serena located in the Cala d'Or urbanization, in Felanitx.

Perhaps the other beaches are bigger and therefore have their own special charm, Cala Serena is a tough competitor, being a cala of fine sand, turquoise water and with a sea entrance protected by small rock area.

So for those of you planning to visit Mallorca when you come is a perfect occasion to make a list on the best places to visit around the island.

