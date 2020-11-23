Christmas is coming early to Palma this year according to the City Council which has just announced that it’s putting on three spectacular light shows this weekend in Sa Murada, Parc Ses Estacions and Sa Riera.

The shows will start at 18:00, last 35 minutes to 1 hour 20 minutes each and “offer visitors a collective experience through light and music” but strict capacity, health and security measures will be in place.

'The Gate of Tannhäuser’ at Sa Murada will show 'a dreamlike and futuristic world'; 'Crossing Winter', which invites the audience "to experience nature through the seasons" and 'Lux Family’ which is about "the magic of stories.”

The 'Space-Time Tunnel’ at Parc Ses Estacions will have two light sculptures and visitors will be able to paint a virtual picture through the interactive projection 'Pintem un món nou’.

The circus and music show, ‘Save the Temazo Remix’ will be on at Sa Riera along with the holographic works 'Liquit Show' and ‘Stargate' which aim to transport the audience to a fifth dimension.

“This proposal seeks to ignite the city with cultural spectacles that will offer visitors one more point of vitality in what we hope will be the last months of the pandemic,” said Citizen Participation & Home Affairs Councillor, Alberto Jarabo.

The Christmas lights will be switched on in Palma this Thursday, but capacity is extremely limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.

Palma City Council is urging people to cancel their reservations if they’re unable to attend "so that other families can enjoy it."