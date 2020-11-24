Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

22-11-2020Humphrey Carter

It’s mostly sunny in Palma with a light southerly wind and a high of 18 but it’s another very cold night with a low of 3 degrees.

Calvia is 19 with hazy sunshine, a mild southerly wind and a low of 7 degrees.

It's 18 degrees and overcast in Ses Salines with a mild southerly wind and a low of 8.

Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.

It's a lovely sunny day in Deya with a moderate southeasterly wind, a high of 18 degrees and an overnight low of 9.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.