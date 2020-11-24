It’s mostly sunny in Palma with a light southerly wind and a high of 18 but it’s another very cold night with a low of 3 degrees.

Calvia is 19 with hazy sunshine, a mild southerly wind and a low of 7 degrees.

It's 18 degrees and overcast in Ses Salines with a mild southerly wind and a low of 8.

Pollensa is warm and sunny with a high of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 9.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.

It's a lovely sunny day in Deya with a moderate southeasterly wind, a high of 18 degrees and an overnight low of 9.