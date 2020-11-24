Four hotels in Pollensa are keeping their doors open despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus crisis, which is good news for tourists who visit during the low season.

The hotels that have accommodation available are Apartaments Marina, Don Miguel Apartments, Aparthotel Galeón and Hotel Son Sant Jordi.

"We are preparing for next season with uncertainty and prudence, but we are encouraged by news of the coronavirus vaccine,” said the Hotel Association of Pollensa.

A total of 69 hotels are still open in Mallorca, according to the Hotel Business Federation of Mallorca, or FEHM.