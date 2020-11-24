London, UK.

London, UK.

23-11-2020Reuters/Neil Hall

Foreign travellers arriving in the UK from Spain won’t have to quarantine for 14 days if they pay for a coronavirus test after 5 days and the result is negative, according to UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps.

The new measure will take effect from December 15 and test will cost between £65 and £120.

The UK’s ‘safe corridors’ with countries where coronavirus cases are significantly low will continue to operate under the new regulations and passengers arriving from those countries will not have to quarantine.

"This new form of coronavirus testing will allow us to travel more freely, see loved ones and continue with international business," Shapps told the Guardian newspaper. "By giving travellers the opportunity to take the test after five days, we are also supporting the industry as it continues to rebuild after the pandemic.”

Shapps claims that taking a test after five days minimises the risk of a false negative, but he also pointed out that travellers will not be able to have a test on the NHS.

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the confinement measures imposed on November 5 in England will end on December 2 and new 3-tiered regional restrictions will be implemented.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.